MILTON — Father John Hoke describes conducing services in an empty church as being "very painful."
"I had Palm Sunday mass, which is a real solemnity," said Hoke, of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Milton. "I did have a team come in and live stream it. Many of our parishioners did watch it from home, from our St. Joseph Facebook (page)."
When the coronavirus pandemic struck in Pennsylvania in early March, Hoke said the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg suspended services.
At the time, Hoke said he would continue to conduct mass daily, without parishioners in the church.
"Our bishop has been extremely cautious," he said on Monday. "He would not let us even give out palms, have them to be picked up. He is so afraid that we may in any way cause an infection."
Although it's painful for Hoke to conduct mass alone, he will participate in Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday services with others of the Catholic faith.
"I am going to get together with my brother priests from St. Pius in Selinsgrove and St. Monica's in Sunbury," he explained. "We will gather at Sacred Heart of Jesus in Lewisburg. The priests will celebrate those three (services together)."
Hoke expects to broadcast an online Easter message to his parishioners.
In addition, he said Archbishop Jose Horacio Gomez, of Los Angeles, is calling on Catholics to join together in simultaneous prayer on Good Friday.
"He will be doing that at 9 o'clock in the morning in Los Angeles," Hoke said. "We will be doing that at 12 noon eastern standard time... to implore the sacred heart of Jesus to deliver us from this scourge."
He said anyone can participate in the simultaneous prayer.
"This is something everyone can do at home," Hoke said. "They can watch (Gomez) on television. This a devotion in which Catholics will have solidarity with one another."
He said members of his congregation appreciate the online streaming of services.
Hoke also noted the pandemic is bringing individuals together from all walks of life.
"Everyone is afraid of this germ, this virus," he said. "Everyone is doing what they can to preserve life. God is life.
"Believers and non-believers are all united as one as we combat this virus and try to take care of one another," Hoke added. "It's beautiful... It's strange how this has brought us all together."
Members of his parish are taking care of one another during the pandemic.
"We have people who are elderly and very isolated," Hoke said. "We had parishioners who brought them meals this past week, to emphasize they are still connected. They will be bringing meals on Easter Sunday."
The Rev. Dr. Steve Shirk, of the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, said members of his congregation are also staying connected during the statewide stay-at-home order.
On Sunday, Shirk conducted a service online via Zoom.
"We probably had 60 faces on my computer, all smiling and watching (the service)," he said. "As I was leading the service, I started to cry. It got to my heart, how much I love them... It was touching to see all their faces and all of us worshiping together."
However, he said some computer screens froze in the midst of the service.
"I lost a lot of sleep over this, the anxiety of the technological challenges and the thousands of ways we could do this," Shirk said.
However, he has since come to a realization about the situation.
"I feel a real peace about simplifying things and doing things in a way that are close to what we've been used to," Shirk said. "Don't try to take advantage of all the cool technology out there. That's not the main thing. The main thing is to communicate the good news of the resurrection of Jesus."
The First Presbyterian Church of Milton's Holy Week services will be conducted online. A Thursday evening service will include a time of communion.
"Each person is to prepare their own communion at home," Shirk said. "I will lead the service online... It will be brief, probably a half hour service, at best."
He is also preparing for Sunday's Easter service, which will also be conducted online.
"We will print a regular bulletin and snail mail it to (congregation members)," Shirk said. "On Sunday morning, it's possible that I will have parts of the service filmed outside. We will certainly have a joyful celebration. It will be a simple, joyful celebration."
While he will be finding simple ways to continue ministering online, Shirk is embracing the technology.
"I have been doing two-minute (online) messages every day," Shirk said. "I am reaching people from parts of my life that go back 60 years... (I'm) using this technology to reach a whole new audience and it's pretty vast."
He said people who don't normally attend church are seeing messages online from churches in their community.
"I have found it to be tremendously effective," Shirk said. "Going forward, I can't imagine not using technology to spread the word."
While technology is a tool which will be used more for ministry in the future, Shirk said members society should not become isolationists after the pandemic ends.
"I do a lot of reading about brain science and the way we are wired, as human beings," he said. "We need the social contact... We will very much need to focus on getting back to real, live interactions."
