LEWISBURG — A woman with connections to a local arson fire was sentenced Friday in Union County Court on separate charges.
Amy L. Dreese, 35, most recently of Sunbury, received two years probation apiece for no contest pleas to misdemeanor counts of intimidating a witness to not report and terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another. The charges reportedly stemmed from incidents in April 2019 in Lewisburg.
Dreese was sentenced in March in Northumberland County to 67 days to 12 months confinement for a no contest plea to felony risking catastrophe. Two felony arson and criminal mischief charges were dismissed.
The Northumberland felonies and other charges were filed in connection with an argument and a fire in November 2018 at a Montandon-area trailer home.
Lycoming County Sheriff's deputies and members of the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force picked up Dreese in December in Williamsport on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.