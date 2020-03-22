Chomas limits practice to patient emergencies

WATSONTOWN — Heeding advisories to limit contact with others, a Watsontown dental practice has condensed its hours and changed some procedures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Dale Chomas, of Watsontown Dental, said the business is currently only seeing patients with dental emergencies on Tuesdays and Thursdays. He is only seeing his regular patients and not accepting new ones.
"By us seeing our emergencies, the hope or the goal is that we're able to keep, as best as we can, our patients from having to go to emergency rooms for dental treatment," Chomas said. "The emergency rooms can be a little free to take care of their virus stuff."
Aside from the emergencies, routine examinations and other appointments have been postponed.
"The people that have small cavities and even a broken tooth that the patient's not in pain, we're pushing those (appointments) back by two or three weeks," Chomas said.
He acknowledges the situation will have an impact on the business.
"It's not going to be fun, financially," Chomas said. "We're in the same boat as a lot of folks... This might not be the year that I fund my retirement as I'm used to. I might not be able to go on a big summer beach vacation, like I'm accustomed to."
While the importance of sanitizing and proper hygiene has been brought to the forefront recently, Chomas said that's something dental offices have always practiced.
"We are taught to treat every patient as if they had a very significant disease," Chomas said. "We wear gloves and masks, wipe everything down. That's something we're quite used to. Knowing this virus is different requires us to be smarter."
According to Chomas, professional medical organizations are advising providers to not panic about coronavirus and "work smarter."
He has taken additional steps in his office to limit the spread of illness.
"We've always had a little bin of plastic toys in our waiting room for kids to play with," Chomas said. "We've normally wiped them down weekly. We've pulled them out. We are doing the same with our display of magazines."
The dental office has implemented other new procedures as well.
"Everybody who comes in our door, right now for the emergencies that we're seeing, gets their temperature taken," Chomas said. "That's something we never did before."
