MILTON — Twenty local children will find two-wheeled surprises under their Christmas trees this holiday season thanks to the efforts of a Milton restaurant and its patrons.
On Wednesday morning, Pizza Town owner Nick Costagliola was preparing 20 new bicycles — 10 for boys and 10 for girls — to be picked up by volunteers with the Toys for Tots program.
Costagliola said this marked the sixth year in which his business raised the funds to purchase bicycles for Toys for Tots, to be given to local children in need.
“We sell candy bars throughout the year, that’s how we do this,” he said. “We raised $900 selling candy bars (this year). Everybody contributes. It’s really cool.”
Pizza Town, located at 530 S. Front St., Milton, has been in business for 35 years. Costagliola offered thanks to his patrons and employees who contributed to the effort by purchasing candy bars throughout the year.
“Everybody helps, all my employees help,” he said. “It’s not just me. It’s everybody.”
When Pizza Town’s efforts to assist Toys for Tots started six years ago, Costagliola said it made sense to purchase bicycles.
“I said ‘let’s buy bikes for the kids,’” he recalled. “A lot of families are in need.”
The number of bicycles purchased and donated to Toys for Tots has grown each year, a trend Costagliola expects to continue.
“Hopefully, we keep growing it,” he said. “Next year, the goal is going to be (purchasing) 30 bikes.”
