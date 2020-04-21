MILTON — An automobile crash and chimney fire were among several emergencies which kept the Milton fire and police departments busy throughout the day on Tuesday.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said a two-car crash occurred at around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Poplar Avenue.
Zettlemoyer said one person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. He could not yet release the names of the individuals involved in the crash as an investigation into it is ongoing.
According to Zettlemoyer, one vehicle involved was traveling southbound on Poplar Avenue, while the other was driving westbound on Broadway when the crash occurred.
Broadway, in the area of the crash, was closed for a brief time as responders with the Milton fire and police departments worked on scene.
Approximately 90 minutes later, just before 3 p.m., those same responders were called to a chimney fire in a home at 632 Mahoning St.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr identified Donna Reish as the home owner.
"The crew got there, there was heavy smoke pushing from the chimney and around the chimney," Derr said. "We got inside (the home), cleaned out the stove and took the pipe apart.
"There was no extension into the home," he added. "It was contained to the chimney and the piping.
There were no injuries reported from the scene of the chimney fire.
Responders were on scene for about 30 minutes. Mahoning Street, between Weis Markets and Brown Avenue, was shut down as firefighters worked on scene.
Earlier in the day, Derr said the department was called to Tractor Supply Company along Carpenter Road after receiving reports of an automatic fire alarm.
Derr said there was no emergency at the business, and noted that fire hydrants were being flushed in the area at the time the alarm was activated.
