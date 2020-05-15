HARRISBURG — New COVID-19 deaths were reported in Snyder and Montour counties Friday, and two new deaths were reported in Columbia County, based on data released by the Pa. Department of Health.
Increases in local positive reported cases of COVID-19 was minimal. Northumberland County saw the biggest jump, with four new cases to 136. Lycoming County saw an increase of two to 141, and its number of deaths remained at seven. Montour County's case count remained at 50, but the county's first death was noted. Snyder County, too, saw its case count remain level, but added another death for two total. Union County's cases increased by one to 44.
Statewide, the increase in case counts totaled 986 on Friday. Deaths increased by 124 to 4,342.
Negative cases statewide are now at 259,210.
In nursing and personal care homes, numbers were largely unchanged locally. Lycoming County has three facilities with positive cases, 68 among residents, 12 among staff and eight deaths. Northumberland and Union County each has one facility with a single case each.
Of the 4,342 COVID-related deaths statewide, 2,991 are at nursing or personal care facilities, the Department of Health reported.
