WATSONTOWN — Due to the extent of damage to the property, a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal has been unable to determine the cause of a fire which tore through a Watsontown duplex Friday morning.
Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk said the fire broke out just before 7 a.m. at 807-809 Main St.
Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal James Nizinski listed Sharon Grode as the property owner. Aneita Ellis was listed as a tenant at 807 Main St.
"There are no suspicious circumstances," Nizinski said, of the fire. "We cannot rule out an electrical cause due to the amount of damage to the panel box and wiring in the immediate area. The fire will be ruled undetermined."
Nizinski said the building sustained in excess of $120,000 damage. Personal property damage was estimated at $70,000.
The day of the fire, Funk said two adults lived in one side of the home, while two adults and four children lived in the other side.
He said the landlord was insured, along with one of the tenants. The other tenants were not insured.
The tenants were assisted by the American Red Cross.
According to a post on the Watsontown Rants and Raves Facebook page, a call for donations of clothing items for the fire victims was halted Saturday after "massive amounts of donations" were received to assist the fire victims.
It was noted that cash or gift cards to support the fire victims can be dropped off to the attention of Jenelle at the Watsontown Post Office.
According to Funk, one firefighter was treated and released from an area hospital for a shoulder injury sustained while working on the scene of the fire. No other injuries were reported.
Funk said the 807 side of the home sustained "a lot of fire damage." A common attic also sustained extensive damage.
In addition to the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, firefighters from Milton, White Deer Township, Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company, Mifflinburg and Montgomery responded to the scene. Firefighters from Washington Township were on standby at the Warrior Run department, while a ladder truck from Northumberland was on standby in Milton. Watsontown police also assisted at the scene.
