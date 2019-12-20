NEW COLUMBIA — State police on Thursday released the names of two men killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 the day before.
Edward Posavec, 53, of Hatfield, and Marek Szczepanczyk, 58, of Sterling Heights, Mich. both died in the crash reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 204. Both were operators of westbound vehicles in the chain reaction crash in White Deer Township.
Szczepanczyk was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union County coroner. Posavec was pronounced dead by Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Troopers updated the initial number of vehicles which crashed and reported on Thursday approximately 60 were involved. They cited limited visibility and hazardous roadway conditions due to a snow squall among factors figuring in the crash.
About 30 operators or passengers were injured, troopers added, with many taken to Evangelical Community Hospital or Geisinger Medical Center (GMC), Danville.
Of the 30 injured, four were transferred from Evangelical to other facilities for a higher level of care. One patient was admitted while 34 were treated and discharged according to Deanna Hollenbach, public relations and communications manager.
Joe Stender, GMC spokesperson, said that three people were hospitalized as of mid-morning Thursday, all in fair condition.
Westbound I-80 west of Route 15, New Columbia, was reopened just after 6 p.m. Thursday. It had been shut down since just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.