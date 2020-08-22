HARRISBURG - Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 37 over the six-county area based on data released Saturday by the state Department of Health.
Confirmed cases rose by 15 in Northumberland County, seven in Union and Columbia counties, four in Lycoming County, three in Snyder County and one in Montour County.
Two new deaths were reported in Northumberland County and one in Union County.
Statewide, cases rose by 796 to 128,429 since March. Eighteen new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 7,576 since March.
Confirmed cases by county:
Northumberland County, 570 cases (24 deaths)
Lycoming County, 445 cases (20 deaths)
Union County, 337 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia County, 482 cases (35 deaths)
Snyder County, 118 cases (2 deaths)
Montour County, 107 cases (3 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.