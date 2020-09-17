Gordner 'likes' contents of 60-page ruling on Wolf restrictions

HARRISBURG — Sen. John Gordner (R-27) likes “much of what was said” in a 60-page ruling handed down by a federal judge who deemed Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions unconstitutional.
According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV sided with plaintiffs that included hair salons, drive-in movie theaters, a farmer’s market vendor, a horse trainer and several Republican officeholders in their lawsuit against Wolf.
The Wolf administration’s pandemic policies have been overreaching and arbitrary and violated citizens’ constitutional rights, Stickman wrote in his ruling, the Associated Press said.
The governor’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus “were undertaken with the good intention of addressing a public health emergency. But even in an emergency, the authority of government is not unfettered,” Stickman wrote. “The Constitution cannot accept the concept of a ‘new normal’ where the basic liberties of the people can be subordinated to open-ended emergency mitigation measures.”
Gordner said he read the 60-page ruling.
“I like so much of what was said in there,” he said. “It was what so many of us... have been saying and, quite frankly, what I have been hearing from thousands of constituents who contacted my office.
“Our country was based on certain liberties,” Gordner continued. “Frankly, they’ve been trampled on over the last six or seven months by Gov. Wolf.”
He encourages everyone to read the judge’s ruling.
“It really talked about the bedrock notion of our individual liberties and not being able to forever trample on them,” Gordner said. “The governor, of course, has criticized it. They plan to appeal it, they are going to ask for a stay.”
He hopes Wolf starts to work with the legislature to adopt “reasonable considerations to not trample thousands of businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.