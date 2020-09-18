BLOOMSBURG — Motorists are advised that Route 1022 (Zaners Road) will be closed between Route 487 and Route 1031 (Asbury Road) in Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County, for two days for a bridge waterproofing project.
During daylight hours on Monday, Sept. 21 and Tuesday, Sept. 22, a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform bridge maintenance. A detour using Route 487, Route 1020 (Winding Road) and Route 1031 (Ausbery Road) will be in place.
