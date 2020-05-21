LEWISBURG — More people than anyone could remember came out to decorate the 1,392 veterans graves at Lewisburg Cemetery this week.
Entire families were involved in the Tuesday evening flag distribution.
Lewisburg American Legion Post 182 Kratzer-Dull arranged for the flags from county commissioners and JD Kerstetter, Union County Veterans’ Affairs director.
Richard Chalmers, adjutant for the post and District 18 commander, said it would not be a typical Memorial Day observance this year. But the flag distribution was a success.
“Even though the rest of the world has sort of slowed down,” Chalmers observed. “We don’t ignore the people who provided the freedom we enjoy.”
Post Commander Robert Frangione concurred that the decoration was a good way to recognize those who had sacrificed in combat or not.
Chalmers mentioned that honor guard members would gather at 1 p.m. Monday at the Post to bring individual wreaths to cemeteries from Lewisburg to Mazeppa.
The large memorial wreaths are made by Steins Flowers and Gifts and are presented with a rifle salute and the playing of “taps” at each stop.
