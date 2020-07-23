9/11 Memorial Walk to pass through Milton

MILTON — An annual event which pays homage to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks will again take place in the Central Susquehanna Valley in 2020.
During a Wednesday, July 22, meeting held via Zoom, Milton Borough Council approved a request by the Mifflinburg Hose Company to apply for a PennDOT permit to allow an annual 9/11 Memorial Walk held by the fire department to pass along Route 405 in Milton on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Borough Solicitor Robert Benion noted that the walk takes place each year, with the Milton council required to vote on whether to allow the fire department to apply for the permit which is required due to Route 405 being a state road.
The walk will begin in Hughesville and end in Mifflinburg, with participants estimating they will pass through Milton beginning at 8 a.m.
Council also approved awarding engineering design work to the Larson Design Group at a cost not to exceed $169,731.
Chuck Beck, the retired borough manager and a current consultant, cautioned council that a change order on the project cost could be issued if an endangered species or wetland mitigation issue arises while Larson Design Group is working on the design.
Council in February approved moving forward with reconstructing Marsh Road, which is located in the Milton Industrial Park.
That approval was given after Beck and Borough Manager Jess Novinger announced the borough will be receiving a $697,659 Local Access Road Grant to assist with the project.
In 2018, the borough secured a $1 million Multi Modal Transportation Fund grant to assist with the project. In 2019, the borough secured a second $1 million Multi Modal Transportation Fund grant for the work.
Previously, Beck said Marsh Road once connected Housels Run Road to the industrial park. A number of years ago, the borough closed off a portion of the road and the two are no longer connected.
By again making Marsh Road a through road, Beck said truck traffic on Housels Run Road will be alleviated.
A request for a handicapped-parking space to be instituted in front of 31 First St. was denied after Novinger said there is space to the rear of the home the individual who lives there can utilize for parking.
A request from the Warrior Run High School to use the borough’s VFW field for the spring 2021 and 2022 baseball seasons was tabled for the second consecutive meeting. Council requested Novinger meet with representatives from Warrior Run to garner more information on the school’s needed use of the field.
Council Vice President Jamie Walker said Warrior Run is looking to use the fields as it will be constructing a new elementary school at its middle school/high school complex. Novinger said the VFW field is the only one in the area that meets the criteria for high school game play.
Walker suggested holding off on approving Warrior Run’s request due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty surrounding high school sports and other activities.
Council approved a request to move Kurt Henrie from being a probationary officer to a regular full-time officer when he reaches one year of employment on Aug. 7.
