HARRISBURG — Just five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday by state Department of Health officials. Statewide, 467 new positives were reported, bringing the total statewide tally to 77,313.
Confirmed cases listed by the state are as follows: Northumberland, 190 cases; Lycoming, 164 cases; Union, 70 cases; Snyder, 50 cases; Montour, 53 cases and Columbia, 350 cases. Two new cases were reported in Northumberland and Montour counties, while Columbia County reported one new case.
There are 6,113 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 51 new deaths.
Only two new deaths have been reported this week locally, both in Columbia County.
There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 476,439 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
