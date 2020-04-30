DANVILLE — In a continued effort to create an even safer environment, Geisinger will begin COVID-19 testing for all pregnant mothers before delivery.
All mothers admitted in labor or for a scheduled delivery will receive a two-hour rapid COVID-19 test.
“We understand the added stress and anxiety that COVID-19 has presented in everyone's lives right now, especially our pregnant mothers," said Elissa M. Concini, a registered nurse with Geisinger Women's Health, Quality and Safety. "Our top concern is keeping mothers and babies safe and healthy. We’re here to work with them to ensure their birth experience is everything they want and need it to be. Pregnant women should feel comfortable going to any of our hospitals to deliver their baby."
A delivering mother may have one support person who will be screened for potential COVID-19 exposure and recent symptoms. They will be required to wear a mask when in any Geisinger facility.
Geisinger is working closely with mothers on their birth plans and creating the safest childbirth experience for families. Expectant mothers looking for care at Geisinger may visit MyPregnancy Center for more information and watch this video featuring Concini explaining birthing safety amid COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.