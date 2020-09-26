WILLIAMSPORT — Car dealerships in znorthcentral Pennsylvania are teaming up with Susquehanna Health Foundation for the 2020 Drive for a Cause fundraiser.
During the month of October, participating dealerships will donate $25 for every new or used car sold to UPMC’s Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center in Williamsport.
Participating dealerships include Fairfield Auto Group, Bill MacIntyre Chevrolet Buick and Murray Motors.
For more information or to donate, call 570-320-7460 or visit UPMCSuquehanna.org/Donate.
