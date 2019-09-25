MONTOURSVILLE — State Police in Montoursville on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man who they suspect is linked to the disappearance of Brenda L. Jacobs in 2003.
Jade G. Babcock, 49, of Philadelphia, will be formally charged with criminal homicide, tampering or fabricating with evidence, obstructing administration of law and abuse of a corpse. Previous addresses included Williamsport and Montoursville.
Troopers said about 10 days ago a woman reported to their Philadelphia office that she had information regarding the whereabouts of human remains believed to be Jacobs. Investigators were then dispatched to a storage unit in Philadelphia where remains were found. The source also led investigators to an address on Jordan Avenue, Montoursville. A cadaver K-9 confirmed human decomposition in the immediate area of a coal bin on the Jordan Avenue property.
Troopers said Babcock was interviewed about one week ago and provided additional information about the death concealment of remains of Jacobs. They allege he told them he was in a physical altercation with Jacobs around Christmas of 2003 which led to her death. Babcock also claimed to have moved the body from the coal bin in Montoursville to a storage unit in Williamsport and then to the storage unit in Philadelphia.
They added that Babcock admitted to cutting the legs off the Jacobs corpse and eventually disposing them off the Maynard Street Bridge, Williamsport. Troopers said there was a strong indication that legs found in May in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River may be connected to the homicide investigation but the process of positive identification was still ongoing.
Jacobs was reported missing in March, 2013 by fmaily members who had not had contact with her since December 2003. The missing person investigation eventually went coald.
Babcock’s previous pleas, convictions or sentences included six to 24 months confinement for a 2006 guilty plea to two counts of terroristic threats, 90 days confinement and 12 months Intermediate Punishment Program (IPP) also in 2006 for guilty pleas to simple assault and 24 months IPP in 2008 for misdemeanor assault. The online Pennsylvania Justice Portal also noted he received six months to two years confinement for a 2010 guilty plea for simple assault, six to 24 months confinement for a 2011 guilty plea to simple assault and 15 to 30 days confinement for a guilty plea in March to terroristic threats.
All previous convictions in Lycoming County were for misdemeanors.
