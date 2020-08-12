TURBOTVILLE — A toddler was pronounced dead at the hospital after falling into a neighbor’s pool Tuesday afternoon in Turbotville.
State Police at Milton reported the death occurred sometime between noon and 2 p.m. Tuesday at 63 Main St., Turbotville. Cpl. Kimberly Zimmerman and Tprs. Kaitlyn Derrick and Brian Watkins responded to a report of an unresponsive toddler in a swimming pool.
Upon arrival, troopers learned the toddler had been transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. The toddler was pronounced dead at the hospital, troopers reported.
According to state police, the deck to the above-ground pool was locked and interviews were conducted with the mother of the toddler and her boyfriend. Both were reportedly asleep at the time of the incident.
Sometime between noon and 2 p.m., the toddler left the residence and went to the neighbor’s yard, troopers noted. It is believed, troopers said, that the toddler was attempting to fill a bottle to make bubbles with a toy when he fell into the pool.
