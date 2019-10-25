TURBOTVILLE — Students of the month for October were recently recognized at Warrior Run High School.
Outstanding Senior
Rachel M. Yohn, daughter of Michael and Marianne Yohn, of Turbotville, was recently named Outstanding Senior for the month of October.
Rachel is active with National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Concert Choir and varsity field hockey (captain).
Her awards and achievements include three varsity letters (field hockey, co-captain, co-captain), Hustle Award and MVP; distinguished honor roll, National Honor Society and District Choir qualifier.
Rachel’s future plans include college, and a clinical laboratory science major.
Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month
Zachariah A. Feerrar, son of Jeff and Mary Feerrar, of Turbotville, was named the Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month for October.
Zachariah is active with National Honor Society, Defender Marching Band, Concert Band, Concert Choir and the school musicals.
His community involvement includes Mennonite Fellowship Church Youth Group, White Sabers Drum and Bugle Corps and Boy Scouts.
His awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, National Youth Leadership Training, Susquehanna Valley Band, District 8 Band and Eagle Scout.
Zachariah plans to attend Penn State University to major in computer science.
Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month
Vincent A. Emery, son of Vincent and Alicia Emery, of Watsontown, was named Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month for October.
Vincent is active in National Honor Society, Defender Marching Band, Concert Band, spring musical-pit orchestra and the fall drama-light crew.
His community involvement includes White Sabers Drum and Bugle Corps, and Epic Cadets Indoor Percussion staff/percussion intern.
His awards and achievements include Drum Corps Associates World Championship Finals 20017, ‘18, ‘19.
Vincent plans to attend Penn State University to major in cyber security.
Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month
Riley S. Ruch, son of Paul and Julie Ruch, of Turbotville, was named Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month for October.
Riley is active in National Honor Society, track and field and the Outdoor Club.
He is active in the community with Shepard’s Kitchen and enjoys skiing.
His awards and achievements include honor roll.
Riley plans to attend Grove City College to major in business management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.