LEWISBURG — Scouts “bagged” parking meters for the holiday season this week.
The completed task ensured motorists in downtown Lewisburg know that parking is free through the end of the year, a tradition approved annually by Lewisburg borough council.
Keith Wain, Pack 3538 den leader, said it was the first year in recent memory that his group has taken on the task. A pack cubmaster familiar with people in local government reached out about two weeks ago and found out about where their service was needed.
“When something is offered like a community service project to the pack we tend to be pretty responsive,” Wain said. “(We) get organized and try to fulfill that need.”
More than half a dozen Scouts took on the task with some guidance by adults. Pack 38 is also open to females, Wain noted, and a young lady was indeed helping out on the afternoon before Thanksgiving.
“Opportunities like this are not just an opportunity for the Scouts to serve the community,” Wain said. “But they really help them understand how to get involved in a larger community project in an active way.”
Pack 3538, based at Faith Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, had Christmas caroling on their upcoming agenda of activities. Wain said details would be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.