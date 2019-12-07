MILTON — Volunteers with a popular drum and bugle corps competition have announced the annual event will be going on hiatus for 2020.
Hank Baylor, of the Sounds on the Susquehanna Drum and Bugle Corps Competition committee, said a third edition of the event will not be held in the coming summer due to a stadium renovation project at the Milton Area High School.
The Milton Area School District school board in November approved spending $6 million to renovate the athletic complex, and spending an additional $6 million to add a wellness facility.
The athletic facility is proposed to include a turf field, synthetic track and new bleachers. The renovations are expected to be ongoing through the fall.
Baylor said Drum Corps Associates, which sanctions the competition in Milton, is interested in keeping the event going in the future.
“We feel we would like to continue (holding the competition),” Baylor said.
Over the past two years, Baylor said the competition was sponsored by the White Sabres Drum and Bugle Corps of New York.
“What’s nice about having a corps sponsor, if they hold a contest, other corps will participate,” Baylor said. “We are courting the White Sabres (to sponsor future events in Milton), we like them. They’ve done an excellent job with us.
“We’ve notified them we cannot participate next year,” he continued. “They will have to pursue their own show.”
He also noted that the Sounds on the Susquehanna Drum and Bugle Corps Competition committee considered moving the event to another venue for 2020.
“Other area stadiums are too small,” Baylor said. “Bucknell (University) is extremely expensive. That would be taking money away from the purpose, to give money to the band, the Milton high school band.”
Over the past two years, Baylor said the competition raised approximately $4,000, which has been donated to the Milton band.
He also praised the Milton Area School District for helping to make the competition possible in each of the last two years.
“The Milton high school and the school board have been extremely accommodating,” Baylor said. “They have really helped to make it happen... The Milton school board and Milton high school administrators and janitorial people were extremely cooperative to make it happen.”
He expects the renovated stadium will further enhance the competition when it returns.
“We think the new stadium is going to draw more people,” Baylor said. “It’s also going to attract other corps (to compete). They love to perform in stadiums like this is going to be.
“With the turf at the (renovated) stadium, it will be pristine,” Baylor continued. “It’s perfect for marching... I’m too excited about this.”
He said the Sounds on the Susquehanna Drum and Bugle Corps Competition continues to meet bi-monthly, at the Montandon American Legion.
“The board that was together for the past two years is staying together,” Baylor said. “We have great expectations for the 2021 competition.”
He noted that the committee is trying to get the DCA to move the 2021 competition from its traditional June date to mid July.
With a July date, Baylor said the competing corps will have their performances even more refined due to added practice time.
