WATSONTOWN — Special pieces of pottery bearing the words “Watsontown PA, Est. 1867” are now available for order from an organization working to preserve the community’s rich history.
The Watsontown Historical Association has announced its third annual pottery sale.
“We were trying to find a fundraiser we thought would generate a nice return,” Diana Johnson, a historical association director, said. “We came up with a pottery sale.”
Three years ago, the historical association first offered a 1-quart pitcher from Westerwald Pottery.
“It was very successful,” Johnson said. “We had 100 that we ordered.”
All 100 were sold.
One year ago, the association offered a Westerwald Pottery preserve jar for purchase. One-hundred-thirty-five of those were ordered.
“We do have a limited amount of those left from last year,” Johnson said, adding that they remain available for purchase for $30.
This year, the association has Westerwald Pottery batter bowls available.
The bowls are 4 1/2-inches high and cost $30.
“We’d like to sell 125,” Johnson said, adding that’s the number the association has pre-ordered.
“This piece is very versatile,” she explained. “They are dishwasher safe, microwave safe.”
Each year, the pottery sold by the association is inscribed with “Watsontown PA, Est. 1867.”
Johnson noted that many of the same individuals purchase the pottery each year. This year, a piece has been ordered by someone living in Ecuador who has ties to the local community.
Proceeds from the sale of the pottery will be used to help maintain the association’s headquarters, located at 200 Main St., Watsontown.
Kathi Wertman, who handles the association’s acquisitions, said donations of historical items continue to pour into the association.
“We are running out of room,” she said. “Every year, we get double the amount (of donations).”
Hez Burrows, the association’s secretary/treasurer, said donations of Philco products manufactured in Watsontown are actively being sought by the association.
In addition, Wertman said donations related to a former park called Radio Ranch, which was located along Route 405 north of Watsontown, are being sought.
For approximately one year in the 1950s, she said the park hosted concerts by various musicians.
“Their first performer was Hank Williams,” Wertman said.
While the historical association is currently not accepting donations of newspapers, Wertman said any items related to Watsontown and surrounding communities are being sought.
Donated items are displayed at various times throughout the year by the association.
Currently, association members are discussing whether it will be able to hold its annual holiday open house display of historic items.
To place an order for a batter bowl, contact Johnson at 570-538-1939 or djnova@windstream.net.
The bowls are expected to be available mid-fall.
