'Paws' to care for lost dogs in Milton

MILTON — A new organization is laying the groundwork to care for Milton dogs that wander away from home.
Angie Cooper, president of 4 Paws Sake PA, said the organization is in the process of applying for 501c3 nonprofit status.
“That can take a few months,” she said. “We are trying to get some fundraising started. We are starting 100% from scratch.”
The organization was formed after Haven to Home Canine Rescue announced it would be closing its Cherry Street animal shelter, effective Aug. 31.
Haven to Home has shifted its focus to to providing in-home foster care for dogs.
“(The shelter) is something the community did use,” Cooper said. “It was a good resource. People, when they lost their dogs, it was not unusual for them to stop off at the kennel to see if we found the dog.”
4 Paws Sake will eventually be picking up where Haven to Home left off in the borough.
“We will be using the same (animal shelter) location, but we will not have access to the inside until Nov. 1,” Cooper said.
The new organization has already launched its efforts to care for stray dogs in the community. Recently, a dog was turned over to the 4 Paws Sake volunteers.
“The owner did come forward,” Cooper said. “They were looking to relinquish the dog. They had him less than a week.”
4 Paws Sake learned the dog had been adopted from the Danville SPCA.
“The SPCA said they wanted him back,” Cooper said. “He was a wonderful dog.”
The canine was returned to the Danville SPCA, which plans to adopt the animal out to another family.
“What I’ve learned over my few years in (animal) rescue, it often takes more than one organization to help an animal,” Cooper said. “We have such great organizations in our community.”
She listed the Danville SPCA, Arthur’s Pet Pantry and SUN Pets as among the organizations 4 Paws Sake will be working in cooperation with.
“At 4 Paws Sake, our mission is to rescue, educate, reunite and connect paws and people,” Cooper said.
Eventually, she said 4 Paws Sake may be able to provide adoption services for animals.
“We are not accepting relinquished dogs,” Cooper said. “We are only dealing with strays. We hope to work with relinquished pets in the future.
“Right now, we don’t have any money,” she continued. “Anybody who is in rescue learns usually dogs who come into our care need to be spayed or neutered.”
She added that the relinquished dogs also typically have a number of medical problems which must be addressed.
To help 4 Paws Sake get off the ground, volunteers have scheduled two fundraising events.
The organization will be holding An Evening at Hogwarts Saturday, Nov. 2, at 3329 County Line Road, Winfield.
The event will feature butterbeer, a scavenger hunt and raffle. The cost to attend will be $15 for individuals 12 and under or $25 for anyone 13 and over.
4 Paws Sake will also benefit from the Second annual Fairie Festival, to be held May 2-3 at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road, Sunbury. The event will include vendors, music and educational exhibits.
Currently, 4 Paws Sake is seeking donations to maintain the kennel, including dog dishes, toys, blankets, towels, paper towels, cleaning supplies and trash bags.
The organization is seeking grants to help maintain the shelter.
Cooper said 4 Paws Sake already has a few dedicated volunteers signed up to help with the organization.
“It would be nice to have more individuals who want to come and walk dogs,” Cooper said. “Two hours per week would be the minimum we would want (volunteers) to come into the kennel.
“This is a great opportunity for the community, for rescue, for the rescue environment,” she added. “We are excited about this.”
For more information on volunteering with or donating to 4 Paws Sake, call 570-238-0364 or email 4pawsakepa@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.