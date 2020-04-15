Casey addresses issues surrounding pandemic

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) believes another round of stimulus checks should be issued to citizens as the nation recovers from the coronavirus pandemic in the coming months.
During a tele-town hall held Wednesday, Casey said he was among a group of senators who proposed including a series of stimulus payments in the CARES Act stimulus package.
“We did not win that,” Casey said. “I think it’s still a live issue, or a potential issue for the next bill.
"I think we will need to propose and try to pass another check, or maybe a few rounds, between now and the end of the year.”
Casey also hopes the United States Treasury Department speeds up the delivery of printed checks being issued as a result of the CARES Act. He said some of those who have direct deposit have already received their payments.
“We are going to keep pushing the Treasury Department to get those checks out the door,” he said. “There were some glitches about who will receive them and who will not… We’ve worked through most of that.”
In addition to making sure citizens are receiving their stimulus checks, Casey said right now it’s crucial to make sure the spread of the coronavirus is stopped.
“When we get to the point the public health professionals tell us it is OK to open up parts of the economy, that is fine,” he said. “I would not listen to ideas from public officials who say we can do this to open the economy, we can do that to open the economy. They don’t know what they are talking about.”
Casey added that he will not say when non-essential businesses should be allowed to reopen as he is not a public health official.
When asked by a caller what the government is doing to protect front-line health care workers, Casey said those workers must have access to the appropriate protective gear.
“One thing we have to do in the near term is take every step necessary, no matter how much it costs, no matter how many mountains we have to move, is to get you the protective equipment you need,” he said. “We have to make sure that you’re safe and protected and that your worksite is.”
When the pandemic comes to an end, Casey believes front-line health care workers should receive what he classified as a “pandemic premium payment.”
“You should receive a huge increase in your hourly pay, on top of what you make,” he said. “That’s the first part of the pandemic premium pay.”
In addition, Casey said incentives must be available for encourage individuals to enter into the health care field of work.
“On top of that, and we’re still working on this, I’d like to provide another benefit that would be similar to the GI Bill,” he said, adding that the incentive could assist with covering education or housing for health care workers.
“We have an obligation to accord to you the kind of gratitude that your work warrants,” Casey said. “You’re doing something for your country, and it’s time for us to consider something your country could do for you.”
He believes the United States must put a policy in place to “produce all of the protective equipment we will need all of the ventilators we will need.”
Those items, Casey said, should be stored across the country in secure, climate-controlled facilities.
“We have to do more to prepare for the next pandemic,” he said. “There will be another one. It may not be in my lifetime… We were not ready this time.”
