DANVILLE — Jesse Gronsky of Danville was promoted to the rank of major by The United States Air Force on July 1.
Gronsky is stationed at the Misawa Airforce Base in Misawa, Japan. He is in his eight year of active duty.
Gronsky graduated from Danville Area High School in 2008. He received his masters degree as a physician assistant from St. Francis University in Loretto in 2012. He then received his doctorate from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, in 2017, where he also completed his surgical residency.
Gronsky is the son of David and Karen Gronsky of Danville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.