LEWISBURG — Recent pleas for blood donations began to reap rewards Monday for the North Central Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Appointments for donations for the day were full and walk-ins were deferred to Wednesday at the BrookPark office of the Red Cross in Lewisburg.
The need became critical as the the COVID-19 crisis took shape.
But Alana Mauger, Red Cross communications manager for blood services, said the response has been heartwarming.
“It’s been wonderful to see across our region,” Mauger said. “We’ve had a great outpouring of response in our region.”
Appointments were still needed, Mauger added. And the best way to secure one was to visit www.redcrossblood.org. Entering an area ZIP code would find the latest blood drives.
Schedules have changed and will continue to change with the recent health emergency.
“We are encouraging people if they don’t see a blood drive that fits their location and schedule to keep checking back,” Mauger said. “We’re adding blood drives daily to make up for how much we’ve lost.”
Though many traditional blood drive sites have been temporarily closed, Mauger said some have been open with the approval of the state. They may be used only for blood drives.
“In the Scranton area, we have a YMCA open only for that blood drive and only for that one gym,” Mauger said. “We have been very fortunate that blood is considered a critical public health need.”
Mauger noted special precautions were being taken.
“Anyone that comes into a blood drive, before they are allowed to enter the donation area proper, they have their temperature checked,” Mauger added. “That includes staff, donors and any visitors so everyone who comes to the blood drive itself has no fever.”
People are asked to stay home if they have cold symptoms. There is also hand sanitizer at the door and for use from station to station while practicing social distance practices
“We’re trying to keep everyone feeling comfortable with donating,” Mauger said. “It is so important right now.”
Mauger added the short shelf life of whole blood keeps the need constant, even when donations are at a normal level. Supplies can sink easily to a critical level during challenging times.
“It is an unprecedented blood shortage,” she added. “We’ve never seen anything like this. We are just trying to collect as much blood as we are able to.”
Mauger said most hospitals have stopped performing elective surgery and are focused on emergencies and treatments for cancer. Transfusions, she added, are not usually needed for COVID-19 treatment. There is no evidence that COVID-19 or any respiratory virus can be transmitted through blood transfusion.
