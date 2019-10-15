SUNBURY — It just takes one goal to win, but in the case of Warrior Run’s girls soccer team on Monday getting that one goal was easier said than done.
Warrior Run entered the contest against Shikellamy needing a win — or at least a draw versus the Braves — to stay in the hunt for a District 4 playoff berth.
Neither came to fruition, however, as Warrior Run fell in double overtime to Shikellamy, 1-0, in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
“It was definitely a tough game to lose, for sure,” said Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder, whose team fell to 6-7-2 on the season.
The Braves (9-5-3) won the game when Mackenzie Good scored unassisted with 2:55 remaining in the second overtime.
Good picked the ball up near midfield, made a shot that Warrior Run goalkeeper Kylee Brouse initially saved, but Good got her own rebound and she poked the ball in just inside the left post to end the game.
“It was kind of like the wind goes out of you, and I just feel for the girls because they had the momentum going,” said Ryder. “Shikellamy just got one lucky break on us there, but we were pretty solid (the rest of the game) knocking the ball off the line.
“Kylee had a great game and everybody was fighting hard towards the end, but (Shikellamy) just got one up on us.”
Brouse and the rest of the Defenders’ defense did all they could to keep the Braves out of the net for the previous 97 minutes.
Late in the first half Shikellamy fired three shots on-goal, but Brouse came up big with a couple of saves and she was also aided by one of her teammates who kicked the ball away at the last second to keep the game scoreless at the half.
The Braves pressed early in the second half and nearly got a goal with 25 minutes remaining, but the resulting shot by Wiley Egan was rushed and she fired the ball off the crossbar.
The Defenders’ best chance at a goal before the end of regulation came with under 13 minutes left when the team was awarded a corner kick.
Paige Bowman took the kick and sent it towards the front of the goal to where Nicole Keim was positioned. Keim managed to get her head on the ball for a shot attempt, but it went right to Shikellamy goalkeeper Cassi Ronk for the easy save.
In the first overtime for Warrior Run, Bowman passed the ball to Jessica Vognetz for a nice scoring opportunity, but Vognetz’s shot was offline.
Keim later had another scoring opportunity with 8:10 left in the second overtime, but that shot was sent wide left of the goal.
“It’s tough when you’re right there and we can’t put it in the back of the net,” said Ryder. “We came into (the game) and I think there were some nerves involved and some other things going on, but it was a tough one to lose.”
With just two games remaining in the regular season, Warrior Run needs to win both to assure themselves a playoff berth.
Warrior Run next hits the road to play Shamokin at 7 p.m. today before the Defenders host Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. Thursday.
“We have two tough games left, and I don’t count this team out — ever,” said Ryder. “It’s going to take a lot of rest, icing what hurts and mentally preparing for (today).
“I think the girls will shake off (Monday’s loss). They are pretty resilient,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Shikellamy 1, Warrior Run 0 (2 OT)
at Shikellamy
Second overtime
Shik-Mackenzie Good, unassisted, 2:55.
Shots: Shikellamy, 7-3; Corners: Shikellamy, 5-1; Saves: Shikellamy, Cassi Ronk, 3; WR, Kylee Brouse, 7.
