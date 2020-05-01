Rotary 'breaking new ground'

MILTON — "Breaking new ground" is a phrase the president of the Milton Rotary Club uses to describe the way in which recent club meetings have been carried out.
Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, club President Tom Evans said meetings have been held at noon Mondays via Zoom, rather than in person.
"We're hoping on getting back, as soon as we can, to the (in-person) meetings," Evans said. "The Zoom meetings have gotten the same attendance as our regular meetings."
What's especially unique about the meetings has been the ability to welcome guest speakers from afar. Prior to utilizing Zoom, Evans said that would not have been possible.
Recently, Manuel Librandi joined the club for a meeting. According to Evans, Librandi was an exchange student sponsored by the club who attended the Milton Area High School.
Librandi joined the meeting from Buenos Aries, which Evans said is also on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"They are in a tighter lockdown than we are," Evans said. "He said even if he goes out to walk his dog, if he goes out too far, he can be arrested."
Another exchange student who previously attended school in Milton, Thais Tagliari from Brazil, will be joining the the club via Zoom at a future meeting, Evans said. She was in Milton during the 2017-2018 school year.
"They've got a couple other (former exchange students) they're working on to join us," Evans said. "I think there were some really close relationships with the (club) members when they were here. The members really do appreciate this."
He said it's also interesting to hear the experiences of those living in other countries during the pandemic.
"Much of the world is in the same state that we are," Evans said.
He said the pandemic has resulted in the club enhancing its meeting format.
"We are breaking new ground here," Evans said. "We've been trying different things. New ideas are welcome."
A random drawing of winners in the club's Stay at Home challenge is scheduled for today.
Through the challenge, community members were encouraged to decorate their house door, window, driveway, front porch or patio with a message of thanks to those working during the pandemic.
Photos of the decorations were to have been posted to the club's Facebook page.
The following gift cards will be given to those selected through the random drawing: $75 to the Turbotivlle Hotel, $50 to Breaking Bread Company and $25 to Lisa's Milltown Deli.
Evans offered thanks to those who entered the contest.
"We got some response, on Facebook," he said. "There's been some really creative stuff, I'm really impressed."
