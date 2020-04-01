HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that Gov. Tom Wolf has granted a six-month extension to the certifications held by privately employed agents pursuant to lethal weapons training.
The Lethal Weapons Training Act, commonly referred to as Act 235, provides certification to privately employed agents to carry a lethal weapon. A lethal weapon is any firearm, device, instrument, material, or any other substance that can bring about great bodily harm or death. The Lethal Weapons Training Act incorporates education and training as part of being a certified agent.
Privately employed agents include individuals employed by hospitals, health care facilities, and other life-sustaining businesses vital to the ongoing fight against COVID-19. The governor’s action allows a six-month extension of the Act 235 certification for any agents whose five-year certifications expire from March 6, until Sept. 7.
This extension was necessary because of the unavailability of Act 235 recertification training courses during the current state of emergency and will allow to continue their important duties during the ongoing public health crisis.
