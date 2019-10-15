WATSONTOWN — A traffic study is currently underway at two intersections in Watsontown.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett reported during Monday’s council meeting that PennDOT has survey crews conducting traffic studies at the Main Street intersections with Brimmer Avenue and Eighth Street Drive.
Police Chief Rod Witherite said PennDOT hopes to eventually widen both intersections.
Council approved trick-or-treat hours to be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in the borough. It was noted that the Watsontown Area Business Association’s annual Halloween parade will begin at 6 at the Eighth Street Playground and move to the Watsontown Memorial Park.
Watsontown will be bustling with activities on Halloween. Council approved closing a portion of Third Street that evening to allow Kingdom Kidz to hold a Halloween event.
Another holiday activity was also approved. Council agreed to contract Bixler Pyrotechnics to handle the borough’s July 4 fireworks display.
Jarrett said the borough will pay the company $8,050, the same rate it has paid in each of the last three years.
Jarrett also reported that work on the budget is underway. He expects to have a preliminary budget ready to give to council members on Monday.
Council approved budget meetings to be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 28, Nov. 12 and Nov. 20. A vote to advertise the budget for public review will be held Nov. 25, while council expects to vote on the final budget Dec. 9.
Council members Harry Hefty and Ken Hollenbach were absent from the meeting, which lasted just 13 minutes.
An executive session was held prior to the start of the meeting to discuss the police contract.
