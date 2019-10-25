There are several racing stories which I have written about multiple times over the past year or so, and today I’m going to focus on two of those. I have come to realize that while both continue to evolve they are monumental in terms of racing’s history and its future.
As seven-time NASCAR Cup series champion Jimmie Johnson continues to struggle through his two-year winless streak, he says he has not yet decided if he will continue racing in NASCAR’s top division after his contract expires at the end of next season. Johnson recently said he expects to make a decision in the next four to six months.
Whatever he decides, I would like to see Johnson win a race before he walks away from the series he dominated for years. His last realistic shot of winning this year comes this weekend as the Cup series races in Martinsville. Johnson has nine wins at the track.
Johnson continues to state he would like to compete in IndyCar road-course races after he retires from the Cup series. I continue to question whether it would be a smart move for a 45-year-old driver to race in the open wheel division for the first time.
I do believe Johnson would be a great fit to race in IMSA sports car competition. He’s driven in the top prototype division in the past. Moving to the series would be a smooth transition from stock car competition. I believe he would be competitive in IMSA and could win races.
Jeff Gordon’s final win as a driver came in IMSA’s 2017 24 Hours of Daytona, with Wayne Taylor Racing. That was the last race Gordon’s competed in.
The other major story which continues to evolve is Formula 1’s push to race in the Miami area.
After an option to race on a street circuit laid out in the heart of the city was scrapped, it was announced last week the series has reached an agreement in principal to stage a race on a course to be laid out around Hard Rock Stadium.
Because the course would also include a public highway which would need to be closed for the event, the race needs to be approved by the Miami-Dade commissioners. That is expected to be a tough sell as residents in the area have expressed opposition to the race.
On May 3, I penned a column which suggested what I still believe to be a perfect solution to finding a location in the Miami area for Formula 1 to race at.
Those same words pertain today. At the time, I wrote that I believed Formula 1’s best option is the Homestead-Miami Speedway. With NASCAR pulling the season finale from that venue after this year, the track needs something to happen to revitalize it. I expect a substantial spectator turnout dip will occur by moving the track’s NASCAR race to March.
While the track does contain a road course inside of its oval configuration, that may not be the best layout for Formula 1 and I can’t see the division racing inside of an oval. However, there is enough infrastructure in place that a new road course could be designed which incorporates racing both inside the speedway — on the existing “roval” configuration — as well as on access roads surrounding the track.
Some investment in the facility would be required, but it would quickly pay off with adding such an anticipated motorsports event.
The venue already hosts major motorsports events, and is in a fairly secluded area, so there will be no neighbors to complain about a race at the facility. The Homestead-Miami Speedway is the perfect spot for Formula 1 to stage its much-desired Miami Grand Prix at.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.