LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council voted Tuesday evening to lower the number of people which qualify as a “social gathering.”
The number for a gathering which will require a permit under borough ordinance was reduced from 75 to 25. It applies to gatherings on private property in the borough where alcohol is served.
Debra Sulai, borough council president, said mitigating the spread of coronavirus was the primary motivation.
“This was an initiative taken both from council and we were approached by Bucknell (University) about the social gathering ordinance,” Sulai said. “They, of course, are also encouraging students to limit the size of their gatherings.”
Sulai said a gathering of the original threshold of 75 people with alcohol consumed in the era of COVID-19 was not wise.
The social gathering ordinance was enacted in 2014 to get hosts of parties to clean up trash, arrange for sanitary facilities and generally be more accountable. The original fee, $25 per permit, was later increased to $40.
Sulai added that private family gatherings, including weddings and graduations, where alcohol is served were considered in discussion but the ordinance had to apply equally.
“We actually think that any group above 25 is not good from a public health perspective at this point in time,” Sulai said. “This will in fact apply to larger gathering if they are on private property. If you have a license to serve alcohol and it is a commercial venue, those are not covered by the ordinance.”
Sulai said families expecting a gathering of 25 or more would not fall under the ordinance if alcohol was not served. However, Sulai noted large gatherings for any reason were not wise in view of the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Other council action saw George Bothelo named Ward 4 representative. His nomination was approved 4-2 to fill the unexpired term of Luis Medina.
Bothelo noted current issues specific to Ward 4 included rerouting street water. He cited moving a non-discrimination ordinance forward among issues of overall borough importance as well as bringing wi-fi to public parks and promotion of downtown business in difficult times.
Rudy Mummey, who also expressed interest in serving, similarly supported reviving the proposed non-discrimination ordinance.
Both men noted traffic woes among borough challenges.
The political affiliations of the candidates was not mentioned. As Sulai later noted, the question was not required when residents applied to be considered for the appointment.
Medina recently moved from the borough to pursue a career opportunity.
