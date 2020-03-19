WHITE DEER – Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound in White Deer Township, Union County, are advised a soil remediation project will take place on Friday.
A contractor will be working between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the area of mile marker 202.5, weather permitting.
Motorists should expect the left (passing) lane to be closed while work is being completed.
