DANVILLE — Geisinger recently honored 170 caregivers for earning high marks from their patients, according to national surveys.
Geisinger providers were recognized for ranking in the top 10 percent in patient experience nationally at the health system’s annual Top Patient Experience Clinicians Awards Dinner. Scores were based on Press Ganey survey results, which gives patients an opportunity to grade the service and care they received from a provider.
Among the 170 clinicians honored, three were spotlighted for exemplary work, receiving Geisinger awards for going above and beyond when it comes to compassionate patient care.
Michael Kovalick, D.O., family medicine physician at Geisinger Dallas clinic, and Timothy J. Farrell, M.D., general surgeon at Geisinger Community Medical Center, received the Victor J. Marks Award for best Primary Care and Outpatient Specialty physician, respectively. Recipients of the award are identified by patients as “the best of our best.”
Melissa Laporte, CNRP, endocrinology at Geisinger Scranton, received the Christina Appleman Award. The award is named in honor of Christina Appleman, certified registered nurse practitioner, and is given to the advanced practitioner for achieving the highest overall care provider section score for the system.
Winners included: Mohammad Akhtar, M.D., Gastroenterology; Madiha Alvi, M.D., Endocrinology; Christina Appleman, CRNP, Obstetrics/Gynecology; Thomas Balz, M.D., Internal Medicine; Rebecca Beichner, M.D., Family Medicine; Maria Bermudez, M.D., Nephrology; Anthony Billas, M.D., Family Medicine; Ion Dan Bucaloiu, M.D., Nephrology; Greg, Burke, M.D., Internal Medicine; John Burns, M.D., Gastroenterology; David Connuck, M.D., Pediatric Cardiology; Rebecca Costa, PA-C, Gastroenterology; Benjamin Darhun, M.D., Family Medicine; Thomas Davis, M.D., Internal Medicine; Joseph Desantis, M.D., Plastic Surgery; Jessica Diehl, PA-C, Family Medicine; Sanjay Doddamani, M.D., Cardiovascular Disease; Robert Donato, D.O., Obstetrics/Gynecology; Michael Dubartell, M.D., Family Medicine; Maurice Earley, O.D., Optometry; Amy Everett, D.O., Pediatrics; Matthew Facktor, M.D., Thoracic Surgery; Henry Fesniak, M.D., Cardiovascular Disease; David Fisk, M.D., Pulmonary Disease; Daniel Freshour, PA-C, Careworks; Brant Fulmer, M.D., Urology; Keith Gibson, M.D., Family Medicine; Pamela Gressens, CRNP, Obstetrics/Gynecology; Julie Hamilton, PA-C, Family Medicine; Thomas Harrington, M.D., Rheumatology; Cassie Harshberger, PA-C, Hematology; James Hartle, MD, Nephrology; Darlene Haupt, DO, Family Medicine; Thea Hess, CRNP, Sleep Medicine; Michael Higgins, O.D., Optometry; Eric Hossler, M.D., Dermatology; Ashley Hubal, PA-C, Dermatology; Herbert Ingraham, M.D., Ophthalmology; Elyssa Johnson, PA-C, Family Medicine; Joel Klena, M.D., Orthopedic Surgery; Cynthia Kline, CRNP, Cardiovascular Disease; Benjamin Kuhn, D.O., Pediatric Gastroenterology; Rosemary Leeming, M.D., General Surgery; Timothy Lindemann, M.D., Otolaryngology; Joseph Lynch, M.D., Medical Oncology; Brianna Maciejewski, PA-C, General Surgery; Michael Marino, D.O., Sleep Medicine; Victor Marks, M.D., Dermatology; Michele Maroon, M.D., Dermatology; Matthew Mcelroy, D.O., Orthopedics, Sports Medicine; Shannon Mcshea, PA-C, Gastroenterology; Robert Meloy, M.D., Internal Medicine; Karen Mettler, CRNP, Ortho Surg, Sports Med; Fred Miller, M.D., Dermatology; Brian Monroe, M.D., Anesthesiology, Pain Management; Anne Marie Morse, D.O., Neurology; Christen Mowad, M.D., Dermatology; Jess Oren, M.D., Cardiovascular Disease; Mayur Patel, M.D., Oncology, Medical; Amy Patynski, PA-C, Orthopedic Surgery, Spine Injury; John Pellegrino, D.O., Family Medicine; Mary Petrick, M.D., Dermatology; Howard Pride, M.D., Dermatology; Richard Prisuta, D.O., Family Medicine; Marylou Rainone, D.O., General Surgery; John Ramey, M.D., Urology; Heather Rocha, M.S., Genetics; David Rolston, M.D., Internal Medicine; Elizabeth Scott, CRNP, Cardiovascular Disease; Mark Seeley, M.D., Orthopedic Surgery; Keith Shalongo, O.D., Optometry; Matthew Shellenberger, D.O., Gastroenterology; Ashlee Smith, D.O., Gynecological Oncology; Robert Smith, M.D., Gastroenterology; Randle Storm, M.D., Cardiovascular Disease; Allen Strickler, M.D., Dermatology; Alexis Svokos, M.D., Obstetrics/Gynecology; Jessica Zozos-Stehman, PA-C, Obstetrics/Gynecology.
