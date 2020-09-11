MILTON — The Milton American Legion Auxiliary Unit 71 recently put out a request for the names and addresses of the community who are currently in the military and serving out of the country.
Club members raise funds to provide miscellaneous items to deployed military personnel but need help in getting names and addresses.
Information may be sent to American Legion Auxiliary, 401 N. Front St., Milton, PA 17847.
Relatives of a military veteran are eligible to join the auxiliary and new members are always welcome. Applications are available at the American Legion.
