MIFFLINBURG — Rep. David Rowe (R-85) will be hosting a veterans service representative at his office at 343 Chestnut St., Suite 1, Mifflinburg.
Dan Falls, of the American Legion, will be at Rowe’s district office Wednesday, July 29. Appointments are required and should be made by calling the office at 570-966-0052.
Falls will offer veterans assistance with issues such as compensation, education, pension, health care and death benefits. Veterans need not be a member of the American Legion to take advantage of the services.
Falls will also be available at Rowe’s office Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Wednesday, Sept. 23.
