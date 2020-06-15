WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has established a new scholarship to support students completing Workforce Development programs in practical nursing and emergency medical technician who wish to further their education.
The scholarship provides assistance for practical nursing graduates interested in the nursing, LPN to RN program at Penn College, and graduates of the EMT course interested in pursuing one of the college’s paramedic majors.
Donor support through the Penn College Foundation is allowing the college to establish a Pathways Scholarship for these students. Scholarship recipients will receive $1,500 awards, renewable for the second year of the degree program.
For the nursing aspect of the scholarships, applicants must have completed the Practical Nursing Program at Penn College at Wellsboro and have earned their LPN licensure. Applicants for the paramedic aspect of the scholarship must have completed the program offered by Workforce Development and have earned their certification as an EMT. In addition to present and future graduates, students who completed these programs in previous years and have maintained their licensure are eligible for the scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.