Hospital lists support groups
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its October support group schedule.
The following will be held:
• Better Breathers Club: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the Cardiac Rehabilitation suite. Christina Oberheim, doTerra Wellness advocate, will discusses “Essential Oils and Lung Disease.”
• Empty Arms: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms. Support group for individuals following the loss of a baby. Call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 to register.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon to 1 p.m. Sundays in Wood-Mode Conference Room, located on the Hospital’s lower level.
For more information on any of these support groups, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Hospital sets classes
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its October class schedule.
The following will be held:
• Prepared Childbirth Class, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 30, at Community Health and Wellness.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check, 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Community Health and Wellness.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR and AED Skills Check, 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Community Health and Wellness.
• First Aid with Adult Only CPR and AED, 8:30 a.m. Friday at Community Health and Wellness.
• Every Baby Needs a Lap Top, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Community Health and Wellness. Presented by Lynn Fiedler, co-author of “Gifted 101: Unlocking the Mystery of Academically Gifted Education.
• Heartsaver Adult/CPR/Infant CPR Class, 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Six Weeks to Wellness, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 17 to Nov. 21 in the hospital’s Apple C Conference Room, Lewisburg.
• Hello Baby, 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. For siblings age 2 to 10, in Evangelical Community Hospital’s Apple ABC Conference Rooms.
• Senior Strong, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Community Health and Wellness. Janine Fee will discuss Fall Prevention.
• AARP Smart Driver Course, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, and Friday, Oct. 25, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Staying Strong, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 28 through Dec. 4, at Community Health and Wellness.
• T-Dap Clinic and Child Safety Seat Checks, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Community Health and Wellness.
To register for classes and pay fees, call 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Geisinger offering flu vaccinations
DANVILLE — Geisinger Health System will be offering Super Flu Vaccination Days, in which flu shots will be available with no appointment necessary.
The vaccinations will be available from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 23, at the following Geisinger practices: 2407 Reichart Road, Bloomsburg; 425 E. First St., Bloomsburg; 16 Woodbine Lane, Danville; 106 S. Market St., Elysburg; 119 Nevada Drive, Kulpmont; 250 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg; 201 Roosevelt Ave., Selinsgrove; and 620 University Ave., Selinsgrove.
Patients 9 and older can get a flu shot at Geisinger Careworks locations daily, with no appointment necessary. The vaccinations are also available by appointment at many Geisinger clinics.
For more information, visit geisinger.org/flu.
