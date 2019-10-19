MILL HALL — Still depleted by injuries, the Mifflinburg Wildcats tried their best to keep up with Central Mountain in Friday’s non-conference tilt.
The Heartland Athletic Conference Division crossover matchup ended up going into overtime, but that’s when Central Mountain got an 11-yard pass from Zane Probst to Ronnie Pitrichko to take a 35-28 upset victory over Mifflinburg.
Central Mountain (1-8) got on the board first with a five-yard run from Michael Walizer in the first quarter.
Mifflinburg (4-5) tied the game with 7:23 left before the half on a 15-yard run by Mason Breed.
However, Central Mountain took the lead for good late in the second quarter when Probst threw a 45-yard scoring strike to Peyton Johnson with just 18 seconds left on the clock.
Mifflinburg fought back to tie the game in regulation following a 21-yard run by Andrew Diehl with 1:24 left in the third quarter to cut its deficit to 20-14.
But in the fourth, Breed added touchdown runs of 1 and 27 yards, the latter with 3:01 remaining, to tie the game at 28-all and send the contest into overtime.
Breed finished with 135 yards on 25 carries, plus Jacob Reitz threw for 120 yards on 12-of-16 passing to lead Mifflinburg on the night.
Central Mountain 35, Mifflinburg 28 (OT)
at Central Mountain
Mifflinburg (4-5) 0 7 7 14 0 — 28 Central Mountain (1-8) 7 7 6 8 7 — 35
Scoring summaryFirst quarter
CM-Michael Walizer 5 run (Gentzel kick), 7:23.
Second quarter
M-Mason Breed 15 run (Stettler kick), 7:14. CM-Zane Probst 45 TD pass to Peyton Johnson (Gentzel kick), 0:18. Third quarter CM-Ryan Pentz 88 kickoff return (run failed), 11:45. M-Andrew Diehl 21 run (Stettler kick), 1:24.
Fourth quarter
M-Breed 1 run (Stettler kick), 9:26. CM-Walizer 3 run (Pentz conversion), 5:01. M-Breed 27 run (Stettler kick), 3:01.
Overtime
CM-Probst 11 pass to Ronnie Pitrichko (Gentzel kick).
(TEAM STATISTICS NOT AVAILABLE)Individual statisticsPassing — Central Mountain: Zane Probst, 14-23-0-180. Mifflinburg:
Jacob Reitz, 12-16-0 120.
Receiving — Central Mountain: Peyton Johnson, 5-92 Pentz, 1-12 Conner Soo, 4-40 Nick Long, 3-24; Petrichko, 1-5. Mifflinburg:
(not available).
Rushing — Central Mountain: Walizer, 10-45, 2 TD; Pentz, 13-16; Probst, 6-21. Mifflinburg: Mason Breed, 25-135, 3 TD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.