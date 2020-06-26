MOUNT CARMEL — A 24-year-old Mount Carmel man has been charged with numerous counts after allegedly fleeing from members of the Northumberland County Sheriff's Office who were attempting to take him into custody on multiple bench warrants.
Jacob Jeremy Wondolowski, of 802 W. Fifth St., Mount Carmel, has been charged with flight to avoid apprehension, obstructing the administration of law and disorderly conduct.
The charges were filed Thursday, June 25, in the office of District Judge William Cole, of Mount Carmel, as the result of an alleged incident which took place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Wondolowski's home.
Deputy Todd Owens said in a press release that he went to Wondolowski's home in an attempt to take him into custody on bench warrants from Northumberland, Columbia and Schuylkill counties.
Owens said Wondolowski ran out the front door and into a wooded area. He was not able to be located following a search of the area and remains at large.
Anyone with information on Wondoloski's whereabouts should call the Northumberland County Sheriff's Office at 570-988-4155.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.