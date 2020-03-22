WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) Sunday sent a letter to federal Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal telling him to not transfer federal inmates to USP Lewisburg, USP Canaan, or FCC Allenwood.
The Associated Press reported that the first federal inmate, located in New York City, has tested positive for COVID-19.
"[I]t is clear that BOP can no longer guarantee transferred inmates are free of COVID-19 and can no longer guarantee the safety of BOP personnel should inmates from affected areas like New York be transferred to locations that have no or few cases of COVID-19," the letter stated in part.
"Given the above report, and the serious risk of contributing to community spread of COVID-19, I request that no inmates from affected areas be transferred to USP Lewisburg, FCC Allenwood, or USP Canaan. To transfer inmates to these facilities following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the federal BOP system would be irresponsible and put at risk the health and safety of correctional officers, their families, inmates, and the broader central and northeast Pennsylvania community."
