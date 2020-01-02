TURBOTVILLE — A 21-year-old Danville man was killed an a 19-year-old Washington man injured seriously in an afternoon crash Monday along Route 54, south of Turbotville, troopers reported.
According to State Police At Milton, Brett Nicholas Stuart, 21, of Danville, was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion east on Route 54 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle went out of control, left the north side of the roadway, struck a guiderail and rolled several times into a field.
The accident occurred around 4:35 p.m. Stuart, troopers said, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. The passenger, Max John Moynan, 19, of Washingtonville, was flown by helicopter to Geisinger, where he was listed in serious condition.
State Police At Milton said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
