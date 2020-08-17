BLOOMSBURG — From free webinars to a Virtual 5K, area residents are encouraged to join United in Recovery for 30-days of self-care and other special events – all geared toward providing anyone experiencing substance use disorder with resources, support, and community.
Now in its 31st year, Recovery Month takes place every September and is a month-long event designed to provide education on mental health and substance use disorders. It also celebrates the work of individuals in recovery and provides support to affected families and individuals in need.
“It is a time to increase awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders and, ever importantly, celebrate the people who recover,” said Olivia Oden, Stigma Reduction and Education coordinator at United in Recovery. “It is also a time to honor the treatment and service providers who make recovery possible.”
Sept. 1 kicks off United in Recovery’s celebration of Recovery Month with 30 days of self-care and their annual 5K fundraiser. Each day there will be a self-care challenge posted on the United in Recovery Facebook page (@unitedinrecoverycolumbiamontour). A printable version of the calendar can also be downloaded from the United In Recovery webpage (https://cmcuw.org/unitedinrecovery).
Due to the unique circumstances of COVID-19, United in Recovery is partnering with Titan Event Company to offer a ‘Virtual 5K’ this year. Participants choose from multiple distances (1 mile, 5K, or 10K) and can run or walk anytime, anywhere between Sept. 1– 21. Everyone who participates is entered for a chance to win prizes. Winners will be selected at random. Registration is just $10 per person and kids 12 and under are free. Sign up as an individual or a team at https://unitedinrecovery5k.itsyourrace.com/. Commemorative T-shirts are also available for purchase on the website for $15 each. All proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the United in Recovery program.
“Here at United in Recovery we celebrate everyone’s path to recovery. That is why we wanted to make sure to honor the month with lots of events, opportunities to get involved, and informational sessions to learn more about substance-use disorder and local resources,” said Adrienne Mael, president/CEO of United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties.
Two “Lunch and Learn” webinars will be offered, the first on Sept. 15 and the second from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 17. Topics will include substance use disorder, what it is and how to fight the stigma surrounding this disease; the history of Recovery Month, as well as inspirational stories of recovery. Registration is free and opens on Sept. 1. Attendees must register in advance via the Zoom platform at https://cmcuw.org/events.
“Recovery Stories,” a virtual storytelling event will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 22. This event provides an opportunity for those experiencing substance use disorder to come together to inspire, teach, and influence change. The hope is to tear down the walls of stigma by creating a safe place to share, learn, and grow in our understanding of this disease and how it affects individuals, their families, and our community as a whole. Registration for this event is free and opens Sept. 1. To sign-up, visit https://cmcuw.org/events/recoverystories.
“We want to cheer on those who have found recovery and support those still in the process,” said Mael. “Together we can end overdose deaths in our local communities and reduce the instances of substance-use disorder.”
To learn more about Recovery Month and all the events United in Recovery has planned, visit the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties’ website https://cmcuw.org/unitedinrecovery or email UIR@cmcuw.org for more information.
