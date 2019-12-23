Danville native Commander Jim Nogle, son of John Jr. and Louise Nogle of Danville, was recently promoted to the rank of commander in the U.S. Navy. A ceremony attended by friends and family was held onboard USS Wisconsin (BB-64) where Rear Admiral Anne Swap was promoting officer.
He was also picked and slated as the prospective assistant, Chief of Staff M-9 Readiness Branch at Navy Medicine East head quartered in Portsmouth, Virginia next summer.
Nogle is currently associate, Director for Administration at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth where he oversees daily operations and leads more than 700 active duty sailors and civilians. The nationally acclaimed medical center offers premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles providing health readiness of the United States Armed Forces.
Nogle graduated from Danville High School in 1989 and is a 1998 Virginia Wesleyan University graduate.
He lives in Chesapeake with his wife, Jody, and has two sons, a sophomore at Christopher Newport University and a senior in high school.
