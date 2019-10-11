Saturday, Oct. 12
• Fourth annual Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Lewisburg.
• Rise Against Hunger Packaging Event, 1 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 255 S. Derr Drive, Lewisburg.
• Family Fall Festival, 1 to 4 p.m. at Watsontown Community Park. Outreach ministry of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watsontown.
• Share the Warmth Coat Ministry and BETH Hygiene Kits available to those in need, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bethany United Methodist Church, 107 S. Front St., Milton. 570-742-9796.
• Scouts Badge: Creepy Cooking, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• National Thank a Farmer Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Lewisburg Fall Festival, noon to 5 p.m., Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg. Featuring the Woolly Worm Bike Rodeo from 1 to 3 p.m.
• Children’s Workshop, 2 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Featuring Ron Blatchley, portraying Joseph Priestley. 570-326-3326 or lchsmuseum@verizon.net. (R)
• Filled pork chop dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10275 State Route 44, Watsontown. ($)
• Brisket dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Potts Grove Fire Hall, Route 642 between Milton and Danville. ($)
• Contra Dance, 7 to 10 p.m., Donald Heiter community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg. 570-524-2104. ($)
Sunday, Oct. 13
• Quarter auction, doors open at 1 p.m., event starts at 2, Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall, Allenwood. Benefits West branch Drug and Alcohol, as well as scholarships. 570-204-0769.
• Milton Ministerium’s Milton Bridge Walk, registration begins at 1:30 p.m., walk starts at 1:45 from the First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton. 570-742-9796. (D)
Tuesday, Oct. 15
• Acrylic painting instruction, 1 to 3 p.m. Mifflinburg YMCA Center, 333 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. Fall sunflower creation, materials provided, registration at 570-966-7273. ($)
• Susquehanna Valley Spinners and Weavers Guild meeting, 1:30 p.m., Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge, 361 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
• Better Breathers Club, 6 to 7 p.m., Cardiac Rehabilitation suite at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. Christina Oberheim, doTerra Wellness advocate, will discuss “Essential Oils and Lung Disease.”
• Every Baby Needs a Lap Top, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Community Health and Wellness, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg. Presented by Lynn Fiedler. 570-768-3200. (R)
Wednesday, Oct. 16
• Rep. David H. Rowe (R-85) open house, 3 to 7 p.m., 343 Chestnut St., suite 1, Mifflinburg.
• Seven Mountains Audubon meeting, 7:30 p.m., Kelly Township Supervisors Building, 551 Zeigler Road, Lewisburg. Jon Beam will present Owls of PA. sevenmountainsaudubon.org.
Thursday, Oct. 17
• Montgomery Historical Society Third Thursday program, 6:30 p.m., Adam Room, 3 W. Houston Ave., Montgomery.
• Comprehensive blood screening, 7 to 10 a.m., Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R) ($)
• Girls Who Code, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
Friday, Oct. 18
• Friends of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum yard sale fundraiser, noon to 6 p.m., Lightstreet United Methodist Church, Lighthouse Building, 1640 Main St., Lightstreet.
• Rumamge sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
