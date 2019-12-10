WATSONTOWN — Property owners in Watsontown will not be seeing an increase in their 2020 borough taxes under the terms of a $1.6 million budget approved during Monday’s council meeting.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said budget numbers are in line with other years, with property taxes and electric rates both to remain level with the 2019 rates. No major projects are expected to take place in the borough in 2020.
Council approved pay increases for three non-unionized employees: Police Chief Rod Witherite, and office staff Brendi Brooke and Lisa Davis.
Jarrett said following the meeting that Witherite’s annual increase is 2.5%, which is the same increase the officers covered under the police contract receive. It was noted that in 2019 Witherite was paid $71,947.
According to Jarrett, Brooke and Davis each received 60-cent per hour increases.
Council approved retaining Light-Heigel as the borough’s code enforcement firm, at a rate of $67 per hour. That marked an increase by $2 per hour over the rate the borough paid for the services in 2019. The same firm will also continue as the borough’s zoning enforcement firm, at a rate of $65 per hour. The previous rate paid for zoning services was $62 per hour.
Several appointments were approved during the meeting. They were: James Sanders, sewer enforcement officer; Kenneth Young, alternate sewer enforcement officer; Harry Hefty, six-year civil service commission term; Jillian Yevics, four-year planning commission term; Connie Criswell, five-year zoning hearing board term; and Mayor Russ McClintock, four-year fire board term.
Jarrett said there is still a vacancy to be filled on the planning commission, while there’s an anticipated vacancy on the zoning hearing board. Residents interested in serving on either should contact the borough office.
McClintock presented Buzz Reynolds, owner of Buzz’s Pizza and Subs, with a proclamation recognizing the restaurant’s 50th anniversary.
The Dec. 23 council work session has been canceled. Council will next meet for a reorganizational session and regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
