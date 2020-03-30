WR superintendent: Distance learning to continue 'for foreseeable future'

TURBOTVILLE — Following Gov. Tom Wolf's Monday announcement that public schools are to remain closed until further notice, the Warrior Run School District confirmed that distance learning for its students will continue "for the foreseeable future."
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack issued a letter on the district website Monday afternoon, which addressed the issue.
"While we would much rather have all our students physically in our classrooms, we know that this is the best approach to ensure the safety of our entire school community," he wrote.
"While there is much uncertainty in our lives, the importance of staying connected with our students and providing learning opportunities has never been more critical."
After this initial week of online learning, he said distance learning days will be held April 8, 9, 13 and 14. Friday, April 10, will be an off day for students and staff.
Hack noted that further adjustments to the school calendar and year-end activities will be determined and announced.
Lunches for students will remain available for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the former Watsontown Elementary School building.
