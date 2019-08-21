WATSONTOWN — Watsontown police arrested a 23-year-old Watsontown man late Tuesday after he allegedly stalked a female, brandished a loaded firearm and threatened to kill the occupants of a residence.
Logan A. Mathias, of 227 Delaware Drive, Watsontown, was charged with attempted burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed in Northumberland County pending arraignment.
The alleged incident took place at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when police said Mathias stalked a female at her residence. Mathias allegedly waited for her with a loaded firearm in his possession. When she arrived, he threatened her, pointed the firearm at her and threatened to kill another female occupant of the residence, police noted.
The female managed to enter her residence, then locked the door, leaving Mathias on the porch. Mathias then allegedly attempted to break into the residence, and while still brandishing the firearm, threatened to kill all occupants of the residence.
Police responded and confronted Mathias, it was noted. A brief struggle ensued and Mathias was ultimately arrested and police seized the firearm. Police noted that Mathias was not cooperative and became violent with police.
