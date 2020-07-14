LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township residents appeared largely supportive of solar power at a public hearing Monday night.
The hearing was called prior to a vote on an amendment to an ordinance which would add solar energy systems to township regulations. East Buffalo Township supervisors passed the amendment without a dissenting vote.
Supportive comments noted how farm owners could benefit by devoting some of their lands to units.
Andrew Stuhl, Bucknell University professor of environmental humanities, said the ordinance was worthy of support.
"Across the board, the benefits of solar really do outweigh our major sources of energy right now, natural gas, coal and oil," Stuhl said. "Teaching about that and allowing students to experience in guiding us toward a future with good jobs, cheap energy, clean air and clean water is really exciting."
However, Judy Marvin asked for clarification of the size of allowable arrays and wondered if allowing a 50-acre solar farm was in line with goals of the Union County Comprehensive Plan. Specifically, she asked how does a 50-acre solar array fit with "a town and country look" for the township. MacKenzie Stover, planning and zoning officer, replied the higher limit was to avoid future lawsuits.
Marvin was also concerned about the proposed 15-foot height allowed for solar panels. A 10-foot limit was added for principal and accessory solar units.
Fears that runoff from panels containing metals such as cadmium were addressed by audience members who noted risks of leaching from such metals were only problematic on disposal of a unit. Molly McGuire, an environmental chemist, said the risk to the ground under an active solar cell was negligible.
Tina Morris was supportive of solar power, but was hopeful that if Bucknell University comes to the township with a new proposal for a solar array, they would put it in an inconspicuous place.
Stover added that Shawn McLaughlin, Union County planning director, gave the ordinance a positive review.
