LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership recently rolled out a program so that local people may lend support to businesses now “paused.”
Ellen Ruby, LDP executive director, said a $50 gift card purchase from a downtown business will entitle the buyer to a $25 Downtown Lewisburg Gift Certificate. The $25 certificate is good at more than 65 downtown businesses.
Ruby said it was a way to thank friends and neighbors who have wanted to stand by their favorite merchants but had no way to show it.
The offer, good through Friday, May 15, applies to gift card purchases only. Neither the gift cards nor the Downtown Lewisburg Gift Certificate will expire.
Participants may go for more than one Downtown Lewisburg Gift Certificate by purchasing $50 gift cards from different merchants, but each mailing address is limited to one free gift card per downtown business.
Ruby added that the business owner will send proof of purchase of a gift card to the LDP which will mail the bonus $25 gift certificate to the buyer with a list of all the locations where it can be redeemed.
All downtown businesses were participating, and ready to sell gift cards, including:
• Black Dog Jewelers, email susan@blackdogjewelers.com.
• Brasserie Louis, call 570-524-5559, message via Facebook or email brasserielouis101@gmail.com.
• Brushstrokes Gallery, Art Supplies and Framing, call 570-523-7911.
• Bull Run Tap House, call 570-524-2572.
• Comics Metropolis LLC , call 570-415-2178.
• Daisy Lace Boutique, purchase card online at www.daisylaceboutique.com/products/physical-gift-card-will-be-shipped or “e-gift” card, code will be emailed, www.daisylaceboutique.com/products/e-gift-card.
• Elizabeth’s, An American Bistro. call 570-523-8088 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and pick up curbside in front of the restaurant or order online at www.elizabethsbistro.com/gift-cards. There is a $7.75 charge for Priority Mail shipping, and a callback will complete the purchase.
• Farmhouse Fancy, call 570-490-4223 or message via Facebook.
• Faustina’s Gallery, call 570-524-5080 or message via Facebook.
• Laurel Limb Yoga, www.laurellimb.com/gift-card or call 570-212-9209 with questions.
• Lewisburg Children’s Museum, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/shop.
• Lewisburg Pharmacy, call 570-768-4446, available with curbside pickup or delivery order.
• Mancini’s Italian Restaurant, call 570-768-4888 or call/text 570-428-2122.
• Open Door Gallery, 570-524-7904.
• Pizza Phi, call 570-523-1116 or ask when picking up curbside order.
• Purity Candy, call 570-524-0823.
• Purple Platypus, call 570-524-0199 (leave a message), visit www.the-purple-platypus.com (select ‘contact us’) or message via social media.
• Retrah!, call 570-713-4502, email connie@retrah.com or message via Facebook or Instagram.
• Sculptures Studio, email sculpturesstudio2@gmail.com. Will contact for payment information.
• The Mercantile – call 570-523-7300 between 10 a.m. and noon Monday through Saturday or message via Facebook with contact information.
• The Scratching Post, visit www.cherishedcats.org/giftcertificates.
• Threading Love, visit www.threadinglove.com/shop/gift-card.
• Travel Leaders, email lewisburg@travelleaders.com, message via Travel Leaders of Lewisburg Facebook or call 570-551-6055. Ten percent of the dollar value of the Travel Leaders gift card purchased will go to Transitions of Lewisburg.
• Trendy Trades, call 717-514-6417 or message via Trendy Trades Boutique Facebook.
• Wolfs Jewelry, email wolfsjewelry@windstream.net or call 570-524-9244 to leave a message. A return call will take order.
Ruby encouraged clients to reach out to favorite merchants if they were not initially listed.
